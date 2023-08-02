Conjunctivitis in Hyderabad: Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital to extend OP service hours

Hyderabad: Amid a surge in cases of conjunctivitis in the city, the state’s health minister, Harish Rao on Tuesday directed the superintendent of Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital to extend the hours of outpatient services.

This will help to cater to the increasing number of patients as hospitals in Hyderabad are witnessing a rush of patients due to the surge in cases of conjunctivitis following recent rainfall.

Addressing concerns about the eye infections during a review meeting, Harish Rao highlighted the crucial role played by ASHA and ANMs (Accredited Social Health Activists and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives) workers in identifying infected individuals and ensuring they receive prompt treatment.

The minister further assured that all necessary medicines, eye drops and ointments are readily available in government hospitals, including Primary Health Centres and Palle Dawakhanas.

“Special attention will be given to residential schools where a large number of students have been affected,” said Harish Rao.

Additionally, the superintendents of all public and private hospitals have been directed to form hospital-wide infection control committees that will meet every Monday to address these concerns in order to ensure infection control.

“Family planning operations in government hospitals will continue as usual, and the use of government-supplied air filters will be maximized to enhance patient care and safety,” said the minister.

Emphasising the need to closely monitor women’s health clinics (Mahila clinics), conducted on Tuesdays, Harish Rao pledged efforts to raise awareness about these services among women to ensure easy access to medical assistance.