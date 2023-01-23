Conman case: Delhi court exempts Jacqueline from personal appearance for one day

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday granted one-day exemption from personal appearance to actor Jacqueline Fernandez in a Rs 200 money laundering case involving alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

Additional Sessions Judge, Patiala House courts, Shailender Malik was supposed to hear the arguments on framing charges in the matter, but has adjourned this matter for February 15.

The court on January 16 issued notice to Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking the agency to respond to an application moved to court by Jacqueline seeking permission to fly to Dubai post January 27 for professional work.

As she had made a request for urgent hearing, the court had, hence, listed the matter for next hearing on January 25.

Jacqueline, even in December last year, had moved a plea seeking to travel abroad to visit her ill mother in Bahrain. Howbeit, she withdrew it as the court wasn’t willing to allow her to travel abroad.

Chandrashekhar is accused of extorting money from politicians, celebrities and businessmen, and allegedly duped pharma company Ranbaxy’s former owner Shivinder Mohan Singh’s wife Aditi Singh of Rs 200 crore.

Chandrashekhar has allegedly sent super expensive gifts to Jacqueline, while he also booked a chartered flight for her from Mumbai to Chennai during his bail period.

Moreover, according to ED, it is suspected that alleged conman had sent huge chunks of money extorted from Singh to the actor.