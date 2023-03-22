Connect with people during Ramzan: Telangana Congress’ minorities dept asks cadre

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) minorities department chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail on Wednesday directed the district units of the department to intensify their activities in view of forthcoming Assembly elections.

He was addressing the Quarterly Review Meeting with Chairmen of all district units and State office bearers at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday. He said that AICC minorities department chairman Imran Pratapgarhi and Telangana in charge Farhan Azmi have directed that all district units should actively participate in the Congress party’s programmes especially the ongoing Haath Se Haath Jodo Yatra across Telangana.

Abdullah Sohail asked the party cadre to connect with the people during the holy month of Ramzan. He also asked them to compile district-wise information about minority candidates who were denied subsidised loans, 2BHK units, pensions and other benefits by the BRS Govt. He said that the Congress party would approach all those candidates and aspirants who were deceived by BRS Govt in the last 9 years.

“In the first tenure, BRS government received loan applications from 1.54 lakh jobless youth. But it did not provide them with a single rupee. Those applications were later thrown in a dustbin. More than 2.16 lakh jobless youth applied for loans when fresh applications were called recently. With a budget of just Rs 120 crore, BRS Govt could give loans to lucky 12,000 applicants through a draw of lots. The remaining ‘unlucky’ candidates will get nothing. Congress party will meet those ‘unlucky’ candidates to tell them that their luck got infected after BRS came to power. In order to change their luck, they must change the government and bring Congress party back to power,” he said.

Similarly, Congress activists would meet the applicants of the 2BHK scheme to expose how BRS government ‘cheated’ them. “We will also give an assurance that they will be provided housing after Congress party comes to power in the next elections,” he said.

Abdullah Sohail said that the minorities department of the Congress party would focus on nearly 40 minority-concentrated seats, including 15 seats in the Hyderabad district. He said it has been decided to fill all the posts in the organization in the next month and an aggressive campaign would be launched immediately after Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Congress leader also announced that the TPCC minorities department would launch a series of chargesheets highlighting the failures of the BRS Govt in minorities’ welfare. He said that the first chargesheet was likely to be released by this month’s end.