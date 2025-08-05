Constable summoned by Telangana HC for threatening petitioner

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has ordered Constable Venkateshwarlu of Maheshwaram Police Station in Rangareddy district to appear before it on Tuesday, August 5, for allegedly threatening a petitioner in a land dispute case.

The court expressed strong displeasure over the constable’s actions against the petitioner, Ramulu, who had filed a petition seeking a probe into alleged irregularities concerning Bhoodan lands in Nagaram.

Ramulu’s petition alleges that 10 acres of land in Survey No. 194 were illegally transferred in the Bhu Bharathi records without any prior notice.

He further claimed that senior IAS and IPS officers had purchased these lands and requested the court to constitute an inquiry committee. The High Court had earlier heard the matter and reserved its judgment.

Subsequently, Ramulu filed a lunch motion petition on Monday, stating that he was being threatened by a constable who was calling him to the police station.

Justice K Lakshman took up the matter. After hearing arguments from the petitioner’s advocate, Vijayalakshmi, the judge ordered the constable who made the threatening calls to appear in court and adjourned the hearing to Tuesday.