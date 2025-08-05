Relief for BRS MLA Kaushik Reddy as HC stays probe in 6 cases

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has issued an interim order halting the investigation into six separate cases filed against BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy. The cases were registered in various police stations for his alleged remarks that tarnished the reputation of chief minister A Revanth Reddy.

The High Court’s decision came after it found that the police had filed multiple cases for a single offence, a practice that violates the Supreme Court’s guidelines, which mandate only one FIR for one crime.

Several cases related to single incident

Padi Kaushik Reddy had filed a petition seeking to quash the cases registered in Banjara Hills, Rajendranagar, Chevella, Shankarpally, Mokila, and Shadnagar police stations, all related to the same incident.

During the hearing on Monday, Justice K Lakshman heard the arguments of Kaushik Reddy’s counsel, TV Ramanarao, who contended that the cases were a result of political vendetta.

He also informed the court that around 40 to 50 FIRs had been registered against his client across the state.

The judge expressed his displeasure with the police’s approach, stating that it was not proper for the police to conduct investigations as per the dictates of the complainants.

The court issued notices to the principal secretary of the Home department, the DGP, and others, directing them to file a counter with complete details, and adjourned the hearing.