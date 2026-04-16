Constitution Amendment Bill 2026: The architecture, arithmetic of exclusion

The framers of the Indian Constitution deliberately bequeathed a document that was “silently pluralistic,” avoiding the rigid, often incendiary, ethnic categorisations found in other postcolonial charters. Instead, they opted for a functional, protective framework.

As established in the constitutional scheme, Articles 29 and 30 were never intended as “privileges” for the weak, but as “safeguards” for the unique: essential structural components designed to preserve the cultural, linguistic and educational identity of communities within India’s federal fabric.

The camouflage unveiled

The 2026 Bill seeks to shatter this silence with the cacophony of aggressive disruption, imposing a monochromatic structure upon a kaleidoscopic society. It introduces a “demographic clarity clause,” decreeing that any community exceeding 2 per cent of the national population, 20 per cent of a state’s population, or 50 per cent of a district’s population, automatically forfeits its minority status and the subsequent protections of Article 30.

This “numerical turn” pivots Indian constitutionalism away from identity-preservation and toward demographic-containment. This directly assaults the “basic structure” doctrine articulated in Kesavananda Bharati v State of Kerala (1973), which mandates that Parliament’s power under Article 368 cannot be used to emasculate the Constitution’s essential features.

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But beneath this veneer of numerical “clarity” lies a far more sinister design. The carefully constructed thresholds are not neutral arithmetic: they are surgical instruments of exclusion. When one examines the demographic reality of India, the true target becomes unmistakably clear. The 2 per cent national threshold is not a random figure, it is a precise mathematical scalpel calibrated to excise exactly two communities from the framework of constitutional protection: Muslims at 14.2 per cent and Christians at 2.3 per cent.

Simultaneously, it artfully preserves protections for Sikhs at 1.7 per cent, Buddhists at 0.7 per cent and Jains at 0.4 per cent: communities that, while distinct from the Hindu majority, are not adherents of Abrahamic faiths. The Bill is therefore not about “minority rights” at all: it is about Abrahamic exclusion dressed in the neutral language of percentages and clauses.

This is the camouflage in its fullest expression: a legislative manoeuvre that presents itself as a procedural clarification, while its function is to operate as a religious filter. The Bill’s architects understand that direct attacks on religious freedom would invite immediate judicial invalidation and popular resistance. Instead, they have constructed a seemingly objective mathematical framework that achieves the same result while maintaining plausible deniability.

The message is encoded in arithmetic, but the intent is written in theology.

Erasure of judicial wisdom

The Supreme Court has historically defended the flexibility of the term “minority” to ensure substantive justice. In State of Kerala v Very Rev Mother Provincial (1970), the apex court emphasised that Article 30 is a protective shield, ensuring minorities can administer institutions of their choice. This vision was fortified in Ahmedabad St Xavier’s College Society v State of Gujarat (1974), where the Supreme Court held that minority rights are not mere “concessions” granted by the State but are fundamental to the constitutional scheme and must be interpreted liberally.

By drastically narrowing the class of recognised minorities, the 2026 Bill renders these guarantees illusory. It posits a dangerous philosophy: that the constitutional “shield” is only available to those who are numerically insignificant. This premise is a total inversion of the “liberal interpretation” mandated by the St Xavier’s Bench. More critically, it ignores the settled principle that minority status is not merely about numbers but about vulnerability, historical disadvantage and the need for institutional protection.

The 2 per cent threshold recognises none of these dimensions: it is a crude numerical axe where a surgical judicial scalpel is required.

The arithmetic of arbitrariness

The statement of objects and reasons of the 2026 Bill leans heavily on TMA Pai Foundation v State of Karnataka (2002). Yet, it performs a masterful legal sleight of hand by misconstruing its ratio. The eleven-judge Bench unequivocally held: “The unit for determining a linguistic or religious minority can only be the State and not the whole of India.” (TMA Pai Foundation, Para 73)

By imposing a rigid national threshold of 2 per cent, the Bill flagrantly defies this principle. This state-centric reasoning was reaffirmed in Islamic Academy of Education v State of Karnataka (2003) and PA Inamdar v State of Maharashtra (2005). Furthermore, in Bal Patil v Union of India (2005), the Supreme Court cautioned against mechanical or purely numerical classifications.

The Bill’s 2 per cent threshold lacks any discernible constitutional or empirical basis, failing the test of “reasonable classification” under Article 14. As held in EP Royappa v State of Tamil Nadu (1974) and Maneka Gandhi v Union of India (1978), arbitrariness is the sworn enemy of equality.

The ‘cliff-edge’ effect

The following table illustrates the manifest arbitrariness of the proposed benchmarks:

Community Approx National Population (%age) Status Under 2026 Muslims 14.2 Excluded Christians 2.3 Excluded Sikhs 1.7 Included Buddhists 0.7 Included Jains 0.4 Inlcuded

There is no rational nexus between a group at 2.1 per cent losing its need for cultural protection, while a group at 1.9 per cent retains it. This is the definition of “manifest arbitrariness” as articulated in Shayara Bano v Union of India (2017). The legislative intent appears to be the targeted disempowerment of specific communities, stripping them of educational autonomy and reservations under the guise of “clarity.”

But the table reveals what the text obscures: the only communities pushed across the exclusion threshold are precisely those that trace their religious lineage to Abraham – Islam and Christianity. Every other religious community in India, regardless of its numerical strength or historical vulnerability, remains protected. This is not a coincidence of arithmetic, this is a confession of intent.

Rejected philosophy of ‘Hindu nation’

To understand the true nature of this Bill, one must travel back to the Constituent Assembly debates of 1946-1949. There, a fierce ideological battle was fought over the very soul of the Indian republic. On one side stood the framers of the Constitution: Dr BR Ambedkar, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, and others, who envisioned a secular, pluralistic and inclusive democracy. On the other side stood the proponents of the “Hindu nation” approach: figures associated with the Hindu Mahasabha and the ideological precursors of contemporary majoritarian movements, who argued that India, being the homeland of Hindus, should be constitutionally configured as a Hindu state.

The framers unequivocally rejected this vision. Dr Ambedkar, in his seminal closing address to the Constituent Assembly on November 25, 1949, warned explicitly against the worship of what he called the “divine right of the majority.” He cautioned that the majority rule without constitutional safeguards for minorities would degenerate into majority tyranny.

Sardar Patel, often portrayed by majoritarians as a sympathiser, nonetheless insisted on constitutional protections for all religious communities. Maulana Azad, as education minister, laid the groundwork for the minority educational rights that would later be enshrined in Article 30.

The rejection of the “Hindu nation” philosophy was not a peripheral matter: it was foundational to the Constitution’s identity. The framers understood that India’s staggering religious, linguistic and cultural diversity could not be contained within a majoritarian straightjacket. They had witnessed the horrors of Partition, which was itself a product of religious majoritarianism run amok. Their response was not to replace Muslim majoritarianism with Hindu majoritarianism but to reject majoritarianism as a constitutional principle altogether.

The 2026 Bill represents a direct assault on this foundational choice. It seeks to accomplish through legislative camouflage what the framers explicitly rejected at the birth of the republic: the establishment of a majoritarian polity based on the philosophy of the “Hindu nation.” The Bill’s slow, systematic exclusion of Abrahamic communities from constitutional protections is not an incidental effect – it is the central purpose. Each provision, each threshold, each seemingly neutral criterion is designed to edge Muslims and Christians out of the framework of minority protections, rendering them vulnerable to majoritarian domination in education, culture and political representation.

Strategy of gradual exclusion

The Bill’s architects understand that sudden, dramatic exclusion would trigger constitutional crises and international condemnation. Instead, they have adopted a strategy of gradual erosion, what might be called “exclusion by a thousand cuts.” The 2026 Bill is not the first such measure, nor will it be the last if unchallenged. It is part of a sustained legislative campaign that includes citizenship laws that differentiate on religious grounds, educational policies that rewrite history to suit majoritarian narratives and administrative measures that systematically disadvantage Abrahamic communities in employment, housing and public services.

The “demographic clarity clause” is a critical component of this strategy. By stripping Muslims and Christians of minority educational rights, the Bill attacks the institutional infrastructure of these communities. Minority educational institutions – schools, colleges, and universities established and administered by religious communities – have been essential to the social mobility and cultural preservation of these groups. Without the protections of Article 30, these institutions become vulnerable to state takeover, regulatory strangulation and gradual extinction.

The Bill does not explicitly ban such institutions. That would be too obvious, but it removes the constitutional shield that has protected them for seven decades. Once the shield is gone, the sword of majoritarian regulation will do the rest.

Oath of office and Constitution

Here we arrive at the most serious dimension of this constitutional crisis. Every MP who votes for this Bill, every minister who advocates for it, every public official who implements it has taken a solemn oath to uphold the Constitution of India. The Third Schedule to the Constitution prescribes the precise form of this oath:

“I, AB, having been sworn in as a member of the Council of States / House of the People, do swear in the name of God / solemnly affirm that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India as by law established, that I will uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India, and that I will faithfully discharge the duty upon which I am about to enter.”

These are not empty words. They are a binding covenant between the officeholder and the republic. To swear allegiance to the Constitution is to accept its fundamental features, its basic structure and its animating principles. It is to recognise that the Constitution is not a menu from which one can select preferred provisions while discarding others. It is an integrated whole and its essential features – secularism, federalism, judicial review, the protection of minority rights, and the basic structure doctrine itself – are non-negotiable.

Those who seek to destroy these features while holding office under the same Constitution are not merely mistaken or misguided. They betray their oaths of office and the Constitution they swore to uphold. This is a strong word, but it is not used lightly. Betrayal of the Constitutional values does not involve geographically “foreign” allegiance. It involves the imposition of values foreign to our Constitution on citizens.

Unconstitutional intentions are not necessarily expressed through violent insurrection. They can be implemented as a fait accompli through seemingly innocuous legislative acts that systematically undermine the constitutional order. When public officials use the machinery of the state to dismantle the very framework that authorises their existence, they commit what can perhaps be considered a form of constitutional treason: a betrayal of the trust placed in them by the people and by the founding document itself.

The framers and towering judicial figures of the past anticipated such possibilities. That is why they embedded the basic structure doctrine into constitutional jurisprudence, ensuring that even the amending power of Parliament could not be used to destroy the Constitution’s essential character. That is why they made the oath of office a solemn public commitment, not a mere formality. That is why they established an independent judiciary with the power of judicial review. They knew that constitutional democracy requires constant vigilance against those who would use democratic processes to subvert democratic values.

Colourable exercise of power

Parliament cannot achieve indirectly what it is prohibited from doing directly. In Minerva Mills Ltd v Union of India (1980), the Supreme Court reaffirmed that amendments cannot abrogate fundamental rights. By redefining “minority” to exclude the vast majority of those who currently hold the status, the Bill is a colourable exercise of constituent power, using the amending power not to improve the Constitution but to destroy it.

This move also strikes at secularism and federalism, both pillars of the Basic Structure. In SR Bommai v Union of India (1994), the top court held that the State must maintain neutrality. By creating a “hierarchy of minorities,” the Bill abandons neutrality for a majoritarian consolidation. The Supreme Court in Bommai famously declared that secularism is a basic feature of the Constitution and that any government acting to subvert secularism can be dismissed. The 2026 Bill is precisely such a subversion: not through executive action but through legislative amendment.

The distortion of democracy

The Bill carries devastating electoral and social implications. Weakening the institutions of Abrahamic communities diminishes their socio-political agency. In Indira Nehru Gandhi v Raj Narain (1975), the apx court said “free and fair elections” were recognised as part of the basic structure. Systematically disadvantaging specific communities disturbs the level playing field essential to democracy. Furthermore, Kuldip Nayar v Union of India (2006) emphasised maintaining representative equality.

When a community’s educational institutions are threatened, its capacity to produce educated citizens, professionals and leaders is impaired. When its cultural protections are withdrawn, its ability to preserve its identity across generations is compromised. When its constitutional status is degraded, its political influence inevitably declines. The Bill is therefore not merely about education: it is about the long-term political marginalisation of Abrahamic communities in India.

Finally, the Bill places India in direct conflict with international law, including Article 27 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), which mandates that minorities shall not be denied the right to enjoy their culture. By opting for rigid numerical caps over contextual vulnerability, India risks the same international legal scrutiny and isolation currently faced by other nations that have abandoned inclusive governance.

Conclusion

The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2026, represents a profound departure from the Indian social contract. It fails on all counts – violation of precedent, erosion of federalism, manifest arbitrariness, assault on secularism, colourable legislation and democratic distortion. But beyond these legal failures, the Bill represents something far more dangerous: the imposition of a political philosophy that the framers of the Constitution explicitly and unanimously rejected, sought to be resurrected using plausible deniability.

The “Hindu Nation” approach, with its vision of a majoritarian polity where Abrahamic communities are tolerated rather than protected, was debated in the Constituent Assembly and found wanting. The framers chose secularism over sectarianism, pluralism over majoritarianism and constitutional protection over majoritarian domination.

Those who now seek to reverse that choice through legislative camouflage are not engaged in ordinary politics. They are engaged in constitutional subversion. And those who have taken an oath to uphold the Constitution but vote for this Bill must consider whether they are not betraying their sworn duty and oaths of office.

The Bill does not merely amend the Constitution, it seeks to re-engineer it into a majoritarian instrument: the very outcome the Basic Structure doctrine was designed to prevent. The camouflage of arithmetic cannot hide the theology of exclusion. The language of clarity cannot mask the intent of marginalisation. And the oath of office cannot be reconciled with the destruction of the very document that gives that office meaning.

The question before the nation is not whether this Bill is constitutional; it clearly is not. The question is whether those who swore oaths to protect the Constitution will honour their oaths or betray them.

History will record their choices. Jai Hind.