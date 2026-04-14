Constitution faces ‘conspiratiorial attack’: Kharge

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday paid homage to B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying the Constitution faces a “conspiratorial attack” today and “we must rise to defend every principle he enshrined”.

“On the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Dr B. R. Ambedkar, we bow with deep reverence to the visionary who gave India its moral and Constitutional soul,” Kharge said on X.

On the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Dr B. R. Ambedkar, we bow with deep reverence to the visionary who gave India its moral and Constitutional soul.



Babasaheb was not just the architect of the Constitution of India, but a relentless warrior for Liberty, Equality, Fraternity… pic.twitter.com/CRimtlGSg9 — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 14, 2026

Babasaheb was not just the architect of the Constitution of India, but a relentless warrior for liberty, equality, fraternity and justice, values that define the very idea of India, he said.

“Today, when the Constitution faces a conspiratorial attack, his words and warnings echo with renewed urgency. This is a moment that calls for courage and conviction,” the Congress chief said.

“We must not merely remember him, we must rise to defend every principle he enshrined, to protect every right he secured, and to uphold every value he lived and fought for,” Kharge said.

Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. He died on December 6, 1956. He is known as the architect of the Indian Constitution.