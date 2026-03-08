Construction worker crushed to death in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A construction worker was allegedly crushed to death by a huge stone by an unknown person in Borabanda, Hyderabad, on Sunday, March 8.

According to police, Md Khaleel, a resident of Erragadda, was a painter and often visited the labour adda at Borabanda in search of work.

On Sunday morning, Khaleel came to the area as usual. He entered into an argument with a man, and both men hurled abuses at each other. The reason behind the dispute is not yet clear, police said.

On information, Borabanda police reached the spot and diffused tension.

However, the man returned and saw Khaleel sleeping on the pavement. He took a big boulder and crushed him to death, police said.

A case of murder is booked, and special teams have been formed to nab the suspects.