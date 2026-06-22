Construction worker killed after quarrel in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A construction labourer was allegedly murdered following a quarrel in Santoshnagar on the night of Sunday, June 21.

The deceased was identified as Raju, a resident of the Rajaiah Thota locality in Santoshnagar.

According to the police, Raju had an altercation with Nagaraju, another construction worker who lived in the same area. During the quarrel, Nagaraju allegedly hurled a boulder at Raju, causing fatal injuries.

“During the dispute, Nagaraju threw a boulder at Raju, leading to his death,” said Sukhdev Singh Thakur, ACP, Santoshnagar.

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The Santoshnagar police reached the spot and, after conducting preliminary inquiries, shifted the body to the mortuary for postmortem examination.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.