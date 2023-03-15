Consumption of food items wrapped in printed paper harmful

Hyderabad: Along with the use of plastic, it is becoming imperative to raise awareness among the public against the use of waste papers that have been published with ink, as this is one of the main reasons for the increase in the number of patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases.

If you consume items packed in ink paper, you are setting yourself up for liver damage as the substance in ink contributes to liver and stomach damage. The ink contained in the waste newspapers and books, which are often used for packaging fried and other edible items, is extremely harmful to human health and gradually weakens the human body and damages the immune system.

Fried items such as mirchi,bhajiye, etc. which are usually packed in the waste of newspapers or books, the oil released by these items and the ink on the paper can cause the effect of the ink to be absorbed into the food item. Due to this, the ink enters the human body through food. Very dangerous chemicals are used in the production of ink and if you smell this chemical mixer, you will probably feel difficulty in breathing.

According to the officials of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India FSSAI, selling food items wrapped in newspaper or book waste is extremely unhealthy and consumption of food items packed in this published paper is extremely dangerous.

There is a need to create awareness among the public and apart from this corner shops, carts, and hotels involved in such activities in the city should also be made aware of these causes. It is said that the constant consumption of food items wrapped in newspapers or the printed paper is likely to cause many stomach diseases and digestive problems and can lead to ulcers and other serious diseases.

Medical experts say that such irresponsible packaging of food items should be avoided whenever these items are bought outside.