Convicted ragging offenders to be barred from future admissions: Cyberabad CP

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Avinash Mohanty has called on principals of all educational institutions to take proactive measures to prevent ragging on their campuses.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Commissioner Mohanty highlighted that any student found guilty and imprisoned under Section 4 of the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1997, will face immediate dismissal from their educational institution. Additionally, if the imprisonment exceeds six months, the convicted student will be barred from enrolling in any other educational institution.

As the new academic year begins, students across various institutions are starting a journey filled with hope, aspirations, and opportunities. Unfortunately, in some cases, senior students may engage in abusive or humiliating behavior towards new students under the guise of ragging.

To combat this issue, Commissioner Mohanty urged educational institutions to establish Anti-Ragging Committees. These committees should include the principal, professors, wardens, parents, and students, and work closely with student union leaders to maintain a ragging-free environment. Additionally, institutions are encouraged to prominently display posters outlining anti-ragging laws around their campuses.

The Cyberabad Police are actively conducting awareness programs in various educational institutions to eliminate the social evil of ragging. For any assistance or to report incidents of ragging, individuals are advised to contact the nearest police station or dial 100.