Convicted under POCSO Act, teachers continue to work in Karnataka schools 

Bengaluru: The issue of sexual harassment and exploitation of school and college girls continues to be a concerning reality, particularly within the confines of residential schools. What adds to the distress is the disturbing revelation that some teachers, who have been implicated in cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, are still employed within the education system.

The state boasts a network of 850 residential schools, spread across five different models, all functioning as English-medium institutions. While these schools attract enrollment from parents seeking quality education for their children, they also harbour underlying problems that render children vulnerable to exploitation.

Over the past five years, a staggering 380 cases of sexual exploitation have been reported from these residential schools, painting a grim picture of the safety and security measures in place. Shockingly, individuals convicted in these cases often find themselves transferred to other residential schools, with many cases being settled at the police station level, underscoring the inefficacy of the existing legal framework.

Among the prominent residential schools in the state are Morarji Desai, Kittur Rani Chennamma, Ambedkar, Sangolli Rayanna, and Indira Gandhi Residential Schools. Complaints lodged thus far reveal a distressing trend wherein economically disadvantaged girl students and those from single-parent households are disproportionately targeted and subjected to sexual violence.

Adding to the systemic challenges is the inadequate infrastructure of these residential schools, with many lacking proper buildings and failing to adhere to staffing norms mandated by the education department, thereby exacerbating the vulnerability of students to violence and exploitation.

In a recent incident, the principal of Morarji Desai Residential School in Channapatna in Ramanagara district was booked under the POCSO Act, despite a prior case against him dating back to 2017 when he served as a teacher in Satanur, in Mandya district, resulting in a six-month jail term. Similarly, a physical education teacher convicted in a POCSO case in 2014 at Kittur Rani Channamma Residential School in Magady in Ramanagara district continues to serve in the same capacity, highlighting a glaring loophole in the system.

The recurrence of such cases underscores the urgent need for comprehensive reforms aimed at preventing and addressing sexual harassment in educational institutions. Key measures include filling vacant staff positions, ensuring the appointment of staff nurses and security guards, and delineating administrative responsibilities from financial affairs to prevent misuse of authority.

Moreover, there is a pressing need to reassess the role of physical education teachers and wardens, ensuring that their duties align with the safety and well-being of students rather than contributing to vulnerabilities. As stakeholders grapple with these systemic challenges, it is imperative to prioritise the safety and protection of students, ensuring that educational environments serve as nurturing spaces conducive to learning and growth, free from the shadow of exploitation and abuse.