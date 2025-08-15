Hyderabad: Rajinikanth’s much-awaited action drama Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is now in theatres and drawing massive crowds. While the movie boasts a star-studded cast, the most talked-about moment in Hindi-speaking regions has been Aamir Khan’s rare cameo. Unfortunately, the buzz has not been entirely positive.

A Cameo That Disappointed

Aamir plays Daaha, the leader of a global crime group, and appears in the final part of the movie to face Rajinikanth’s character Deva. Even though the scene was set up to be big, many viewers felt it was weak. Some called it “the worst cameo in Indian cinema,” and others even joked that his look made him seem like a clown. Many said Shah Rukh Khan, who was first offered the role but could not do it, was lucky to skip it.

How Fans Reacted

On social media, most people said the role was a waste of Aamir’s talent. One viewer said the last 15 minutes were “unbearable.” Some blamed director Lokesh Kanagaraj, saying he does not know how to use Bollywood actors well, just like in his earlier film Leo. A few fans, however, liked hearing Aamir speak Tamil and enjoyed the flashback scene that followed his entry.

#Coolie I don't think aamir khan Will give chance to @Dir_Lokesh for directing a movie after seeing his role wasted in #coolie — SRIKANTH (@iamsrikanth) August 15, 2025

almost all the characters were a joke, but my favourite was aamir — that guy just made me laugh so much. even thinking about him now makes me laugh. #Coolie — M (@thala__vedhana) August 14, 2025

Not a Aamir Khan fan but the cameo in Coolie is insulting. One of the biggest superstar of country deserves better presentation if you are inviting him over. — ਜਤਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ (@meJat32) August 14, 2025

Some Forced things in #Coolie

1.'A' rating

2.Monica dance placement

3.Aamir Khan cameo — Smruti Ranjan 🩺🐿️ (@SmrutiR2003) August 15, 2025

Box Office Success

Even with mixed reviews, In India, the film made about Rs. 65 crore net on day one in all languages. The Tamil version had a huge 86.99% occupancy, with night shows almost full at 94.32%. Even in the Hindi market, which is usually tough for Tamil films, Coolie did well with rising crowds in the evening and night. Worldwide, it earned around Rs. 150 crore on the first day.