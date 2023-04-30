Coorg’s natural beauty stunning, BJP govt will prioritise promoting such places: Shah

Shah visited the hill station on Saturday during the ongoing campaigning for the May 10 assembly elections in the state and released on Instagram some of pictures and videos of the tourist destination.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 30th April 2023 8:21 pm IST
Madikeri: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday described the scenic beauty of Coorg in Karnataka as “stunning” and said the BJP government in the state will prioritise promoting and conserving such places blessed by nature.

“The natural beauty of Coorg is truly stunning. Its emerald-green forests and stunning landscapes are sights to behold. The BJP government in Karnataka will prioritise promoting and conserving such places blessed by nature.#IncredibleIndia,” Shah said in a post on Instagram.

