Cops should encounter protestors against Narsinghanand: BJP MLA

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, Nand Kishor Gurjar in Ghaziabad has parked controversy with his outspoken support of a far-right Hindu priest Yati Narsinghanand, who has recently made provocative remarks about Prophet Muhammad, sparking outrage across the country.

While speaking to reporters at Dasana temple where Narsinghanand serves as head priest, Gurjar suggested that individuals involved in the protests should be charged under the National Security Act (NSA) and proposed that those not apprehended should face police encounters.

Gurjar who represents the Loni constituency, described the situation as a “do or die battle”, asserting that if local Muslims are found involved with outsiders, police action should be taken, or “the society will decide” their fate.

He said that these widespread protests against Narsinghanand were a blatant “attack on the Sanatan Dharma”, emphasizing that the police should have been more forceful when handling the protests.

He further went on to say that if police had ‘shot dead’ 10-20 people during the protests, there would have been no further protests.

“The police staged a drama of lathi charge at night but the police should have fired 10-20 people and then encountered them openly. This is an attack on the entire Hindutva. If 10-20 people are killed in a night, then there are no people who create such ruckus,” he said.

Protests outside Dasna Devi Temple against Narsinghanand

Narsinghanand made blasphemous remarks against Prophet Muhammad at the Dasna Devi Temple in Ghaziabad on September 29. In his speech, he stated, “If you have to burn effigies on every Dussehra, then burn the effigies of Muhammad,” a remark that many viewed as blasphemous and inflammatory. The controversial priest is facing multiple FIRs in the matter.

Subsequently, on Friday night, a large crowd night gathered outside the temple demanding strict actions against Narsinghanand. However, the protest turned violent when some people allegedly pelted stones at police personnel near the Dasna Devi temple. Six individuals were apprehended in the case.

A case was also registered against 150 people in Wave City police station on the complaint of Dasna police post-in-charge sub inspector Bhanu regarding the protest, The Telegraph reported.

The MLA’s statements have drawn criticism, particularly his hint at endorsing extrajudicial actions and open encounters against protesters.

As calls for accountability grow louder, several FIRs in various states have registered Narsinghanand, known for his anti-Muslim stance and remarks. The situation remains fraught with the potential for further unrest.

Prominent figures including Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, have called for stringent police action against him and urged the Muslim community to remain calm and avoid being provoked into violence. Several politicians have also joined in demanding accountability for Narsinghanand’s remarks.

Here, @BhimArmyChief is demanding strict Police action by imposing NSA against Yati Narasinghanand. And importantly, requesting the Muslim community to maintain calm and not fall into any of their trap. pic.twitter.com/qwJD8az4IM — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) October 5, 2024

Newly elected Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli, Iqra Hasan, called Narasimhanand a hypocrite and said that NSA and UAPA should be imposed on him.

Iqra Hassan ne gustakh rasul ke bare mein kya bola pic.twitter.com/6Ex1f1MTb9 — M.Shakir 🇮🇳🥀 (@Mohdanzar225) October 6, 2024

In a series of posts on X, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati asserted that both Central and state governments must take stringent legal action against those who violate the principle of secularism.

“In Ghaziabad, UP, the Mahant of Dasna Devi Temple once again made hate speeches against Islam, which has created unrest and tension in that area and many parts of the country. The police took action against the protesters, but the main culprits remained unpunished,” she wrote.