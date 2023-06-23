Corruption in Telangana Martyrs Memorial’s construction project: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Revanth Reddy has alleged corruption in the construction cost of the newly inaugurated Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial at Necklace Road.

Accusing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)- led state government and its working president KT Rama Rao of escalating the construction cost of the Memorial from Rs 63.75 crore to Rs 179.05 crore, Revanth Reddy promised to pull those responsible, behind bars when Congress comes to power in Telangana.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday, Revanth also accused BRS leaders of corruption even in the construction cost of Telangana Secretariat, Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue built near Tank Bund.

Revanth said that on June 28, 2018, a tender advertisement worth Rs 63,75,35,381 was released for the construction of the Memorial but the estimated construction cost had increased to Rs 127.50 crore, then to Rs 158.85 crore and finally the estimated cost reached Rs 179.05 crore.

Also Read CM KCR inaugurates Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial

Alleging that the state chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has watered down the sacrifices made by hundreds of Martyrs, Revanth questioned, “Why name of KCR should be put on the stone engravings in the state when the names of all Martyrs are not put on?”

Raising objections on the quality of the constructed memorial, Revanth said that, “there are many defects, including gaps between the sheets. The stainless steel used in the Martyr’s Memorial in the heart of the city was proposed to be 8 mm but 4 mm was used.”