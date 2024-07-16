Cost of Sara Ali Khan’s Hyderabadi Pishwas also worn by Mahira Khan

Mumbai: Pataudi girl Sara Ali Khan, known for her impeccable style and Nawabi elegance, recently turned heads at the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding festivities that were held in Mumbai. The Bollywood actress donned an exquisite ivory-colored ensemble from Pakistani designer Iqbal Hussain’s collection, previously worn by renowned actress Mahira Khan.

Do you know the price of Sara’s outfit that has become talk of town? The actress opted for a Hyderabadi Pishwas from Pakistani designer that is priced at a hefty Rs 8.5 lakhs. It featured a stunning ivory pure organza Pishwas top adorned with intricate marori work on the neckline, sleeves, and frill. The golden jaal detailing included applique work and heavy zardozi embroidery, complemented by an ivory pure silk crushed lehenga with marori work border. Completing the ensemble was a net organza dupatta with marori work borders and zardozi booties.

Sara accessorized her look with a dazzling polki choker, delicate earrings, and stacks of rings, opting for glamorous makeup and neatly tied hair.

Coincidentally, Mahira Khan had recently shared pictures on Instagram wearing the same Iqbal Hussain creation, sparking comparisons and fashion discussions across social media. Both actresses effortlessly carried the regal outfit, each adding their unique flair to the ensemble.

The dress, part of Hussain’s 2023-24 festive collection, continues to make waves among fashion enthusiasts and fans. Whether it’s for a wedding or any special event, this masterpiece promises to make a statement despite its premium price tag.

