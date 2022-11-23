Countdown clock at BJP office to display remaining days of TRS government

Hyderabad: BJP has intensified the digital campaign against the TRS government in Hyderabad, the electronic clock was reactivated at its office which shows the countdown of the KCR government in the state.

The BJP had organized a massive public meeting on June 25, installing the digital clock at the party headquarters to count down the remaining days of the TRS government. Earlier, the name of Chief Minister KCR was added to the watch which sparked controversy and was stopped the very next day. The BJP launched a campaign against the government on social media with a Telugu slogan that aimed to show that the people are fed up with the government.

The digital clock was stopped after the campaign became controversial, but during a three-day training camp for party workers, it has been restarted indicating the last hours, minutes, and seconds along with the last days of the KCR government.

BJP’s Telangana in-charge Tarun Chogh first launched the electronic clock which became popular on social media. After a long gap, this clock has been activated again in the party office, which is installed on the compound wall of the party headquarters. Passersby taking a pause to observe the countdown clock. When this clock was first installed, it was showing 529 remaining days of KCR government, but today the number of remaining days has reduced to 378.