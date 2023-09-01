Countdown of autocratic govt’s exit begins, says Kharge as INDIA bloc meets

Indo-Asian News Service | Posted by Neha Khan | Published: 1st September 2023 1:39 pm IST
Screen Grab

Mumbai: Even as the meeting of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is underway to discuss several issues to take on BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said the ‘countdown of this autocratic government’s exit has begun’.

As all the leaders posed for a joint photograph on Friday here ahead of the meeting, Kharge took to X, formerly Twitter and wrote, “Judega Bharat, Jeetega INDIA (India will unite and INDIA will win). We are united for a progressive, welfare-oriented, inclusive India. No matter how many diversions and distractions, the ruling regime throws at the people, the citizens of India shall not be betrayed anymore. 140 crore Indians have decided to usher change. The countdown of this autocratic government’s exit has begun.”

The INDIA bloc leaders had on Monday evening informally met and discussed several issues on the first day of the two-day meeting.

Opposition INDIA bloc hold crucial talks to strategise on 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Now in the main meeting on Friday, the INDIA leaders will discuss the seat sharing framework, candidate for the convenor’s post, formation of coordination panel and also to discuss the strategy for the upcoming Special Session of Parliament from September 18 to 22.

The like-minded parties have come together to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and to stop it from winning a third consecutive term at the Centre in the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The first meeting of the joint Opposition took place in Bihar’s Patna on June 23, and the second meeting was held in Bengaluru on July 17-18.

