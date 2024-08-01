Couple booked for giving ‘abnormal’ newborn girl to transgender person

Based on a complaint by a doctor from the hospital where the child was born, cops booked the parents from Dwarli village

Thane: A couple from Maharashtra’s Thane district allegedly gave away their newborn girl to a transgender person, suspecting that she belonged to the third gender, police said on Thursday, August 1.

Based on a complaint by a doctor from the hospital where the child was born, cops booked the parents from Dwarli village on Wednesday for allegedly abandoning the baby, said an official from the Mahatma Phule Chowk police station in Kalyan.

The official, quoting the doctor’s complaint, said a woman delivered a girl child on May 27. While checking the newborn, doctors found certain abnormalities and referred her to specialists. The parents were also asked to get the baby checked, but they declined.

About eight days after the delivery, the couple allegedly gave away their daughter to a transgender person despite doctors and their village elders urging them not to do so, he said.

The police official said the baby is now under the care of the transgender person, who is not prepared to return her despite the complainant doctor offering to adopt and treat her.

