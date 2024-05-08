Couple gets intimate in Bengaluru Metro; video triggers mixed reactions

A video of a couple getting intimate inside a Bengaluru Metro train triggered a mixed reaction from netizens.

In the video, the couple was seen showing affection while standing near the automated doors of the moving train.

As soon as a user shared the video, other netizens started sharing their views. While some condemned it, many said that there was nothing wrong with the video and a case must be booked against the person who shot the video.

It all began after the user shared the video of the couple on Bengaluru Metro and wrote, ‘Hey @OfficialBMRCL @NammaMetro_ @BlrCityPolice what happening in Namma metro slowly Bangalore metro are turning into Delhi metro Take some action on them The girl was literally kissing the boy.’

Following this, the Bengaluru City Police responded, ‘Noted. Please provide your contact number via DM.’

Noted, Please provide your contact number via DM. — ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ನಗರ ಪೊಲೀಸ್‌ BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) May 5, 2024

Also Read Videos of dances on Hyderabad, Delhi Metro for Instagram reels trigger reactions

Reacting to the development over the video of the couple on Bengaluru Metro, a netizen wrote, “It is also illegal to take video of people without their consent and it is actually punishable by law under section 354C IPC with maximum imprisonment of 3 years. So what you did is illegal by law and case must be field against you for capturing video without consent of minors.”

It is also illegal to take video of people without their consent and it is actually punishable by law under section 354C IPC with maximum imprisonment of 3 years. So what you did is illegal by law and case must be field against you for capturing video without consent of minors. — Clean Bangalore (@clean_blore) May 6, 2024

Another user wrote, “People like you will travel outside India and find it okay hugging/kissing without realising the problem is you guys here in India. Nothing wrong here. Just some expression of love. Ideally there should be a case against you for filming them without their consent.”

People like you will travel outside India and find it okay hugging/kissing without realising the problem is you guys here in India. Nothing wrong here. Just some expression of love. Ideally there should be a case against you for filming them without their consent — Sumeet Jaiswal (@sumeetjaiswal55) May 6, 2024

Following are some of the reactions of the netizens over the video of the couple on Bengaluru Metro.

I do not see any kissing, just hugging. I don't think there is anything wrong with that.

Main question is what should be deemed wrong? Hugging in public? Little peck on cheeks or lips? Full nonstop kissing on lips?

What level of PDA is deemed obscene? — Salil Sawant (@SalilSawant) May 6, 2024