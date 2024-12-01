Couple killed in road accident in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A couple was killed in a road accident in Hyderabad’s Langar Houz area on Saturday, November 30.

The deceased were identified as Dinesh Goswami aged 25 and Mona Thakur aged 33 were going on a bike when a speeding car hit their motorcycle at Langer Houz. The two people died on the spot due to injuries sustained in the accident.

The police reached the spot and shifted the bodies for postmortem examination to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.

The police registered a case. More details awaited.

The Langar Houz Police registered a case under section 106 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS). Section 106 (2) says “Whoever causes death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to five years, and shall also be liable to fine; and if such act is done by a registered medical practitioner while performing medical procedure, he shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, and shall also be liable to fine.”