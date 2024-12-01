Video: Fuel spill on busy road in Hyderabad causes traffic disruption.

Hyderabad: A fuel spill on a busy road on Saturday created chaos for commuters, particularly for two-wheeler riders.
The spill, reportedly from an unidentified oil tanker, led to several skidding incidents, causing injuries and traffic disruptions on the Kushaiguda–Nagaram road .
Accident details
The incident occurred on a busy stretch connecting ECIL to Keesara, where approximately 25 two-wheelers lost control due to the slippery road.
While minor injuries were reported, no major accidents or fatalities occurred.
Upon noticing the spill, local residents alerted the authorities. The Kushaiguda police and the Disaster Response Force (DRF) team from the GHMC promptly reached the site.
Traffic diverted due to fuel spill on road in Hyderabad
To prevent further mishaps, traffic was temporarily diverted, and the slippery surface was treated with sand and sawdust. Traffic flow was restored soon after these measures were implemented.
The authorities are still investigating the source of the spill. According to the Kushaiguda police, the vehicle responsible for the spill has not yet been identified, and no case has been registered as of now.