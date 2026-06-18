Court orders removal of posts targeting Pawan Kalyan

Bengaluru: In a significant development, a Bengaluru court has granted interim relief to Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party president Konidela Pawan Kalyan by restraining the circulation of alleged defamatory content against him on social media platforms.

The 16th City Civil Court passed the order on Wednesday while hearing a civil suit filed on behalf of Pawan Kalyan by his General Power of Attorney holder, Ram Prasad Talluri.

The court directed social media entities including X Corp, Google India and Meta Inc., along with their employees, agents and associates, not to publish, upload, transmit or circulate any content that allegedly contains defamatory statements, accusations or video clips concerning the Andhra Pradesh leader until the next date of hearing.

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The order also specifically covers content linked to allegations that Pawan Kalyan had encroached upon government land and water bodies, including lakes. The court directed that such material should not be shared publicly and ordered the immediate blocking of allegedly defamatory content already available online.

In the petition, the applicant alleged that a systematic smear campaign was carried out between May 29 and June 1 through social media platforms such as YouTube and X. The petition stated that several videos and reports falsely accused Pawan Kalyan of corruption, bribery, fraud, criminal conspiracy and other misconduct, causing serious damage to his public reputation.

Representing the petitioner, senior counsel argued that Pawan Kalyan enjoys a substantial public profile as both a leading actor and a senior political leader. With millions of followers across social media platforms, any false information about him can spread rapidly and inflict immediate and irreparable harm on his image and credibility.

The court, after considering the submissions, found grounds to grant interim protection and issued a temporary injunction against the further dissemination of the disputed content. The matter will now be taken up for further hearing on a later date, when the court will consider additional arguments from all concerned parties.

The order is expected to have implications for the handling of alleged defamatory content on digital platforms, particularly involving high-profile public figures and elected representatives.