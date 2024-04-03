Court raps BJP MP Pragya Thakur for skipping Malegaon blast trial hearing

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Pragya Thakur was pulled up by an NIA court in Mumbai after she skipped yet another hearing in connection with the 2008 Malegaon blast case, on Wednesday, April 3.

The NIA court stated that the repeated absence of the BJP MP was affecting the proceedings of the case. This is not the first time Pragya Thakur has been pulled up for skipping hearings, citing “health issues”. The court has demanded a detailed report on her health condition to be submitted by April 8.

The prime accused in the case, Thakur was given bail on medical grounds, however, time and again she has been spotted engaging in various strenuous activities including playing cricket, dancing and playing basketball.

On one occasion she declined to appear in court citing “health issues”, however, she was seen attending a public event on the same day.

On March 11, a bailable warrant was issued against Pragya Singh Thakur, for failing to appear before the NIA court, despite repeated warnings.

Six people were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town about 200 km from Mumbai in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad initially probed the case before it was transferred to the NIA in 2011. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court is currently recording statements of the accused. Pragya Thakur and six others are being tried under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code.