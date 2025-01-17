Court rejects Azam Khan’s appeal in 2008 blockade case

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th January 2025 1:22 pm IST
Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan

Moradabad: An MP-MLA court here has upheld the sentence and fine imposed on Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a 2008 case of blocking a road outside a police station, a lawyer said on Friday.

Special Public Prosecutor Mohan Lal Vishnoi said the court rejected Khan’s appeal on Thursday against the two-year imprisonment and Rs 3,000 fine.

Khan is currently lodged in Sitapur jail in connection with the case.

The case stemmed from an incident in 2008 when Khan, a former UP cabinet minster, and his son, Abdullah Azam, allegedly blocked the road outside Chhajlat police station.

Abdullah Azam’s appeal in the case remains under consideration in other courts. The two were convicted in this matter by the MP-MLA special court and had filed separate appeals challenging the decision.

