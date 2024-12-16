SC notice to UP govt on bail plea by Azam Khan, son

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Uttar Pradesh government on a plea filed by former Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan challenging an order of the Allahabad High Court denying them bail in a machine theft case.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Aravind Kumar issued notice to the state government and sought its reply.

Khan and his son have moved the top court against the September 21 order of the high court.

The criminal case was registered in 2022 against Khan, his son and five others alleging that they had stolen the road-cleaning machine, which was purchased by the Nagar Palika Parishad, Rampur district.

It was further alleged that this machine was later recovered from Khan’s Jauhar University of Rampur.

After the change of government in the state, a person named Wakar Ali Khan lodged an FIR in 2022 at Kotwali, Rampur against the seven persons.

It was alleged in the FIR that they had in 2014 stolen the government’s road cleaning machine.