Rampur: The MP/MLA court in Rampur has rejected Samajwadi Party leader Mohammed Azam Khan’s plea to stay on his conviction in a hate speech case.

The refusal of the court to stay his conviction now means that his disqualification from the state assembly will continue.

Azam Khan’s counsels pleaded for a stay on the grounds that the reasons behind the conviction were not strong enough.

The prosecution argued in favour of the conviction.