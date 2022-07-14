COVID-19 active cases rising again in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The COVID-19 active cases in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) crossed 500-mark, recording 586 on Thursday over the past 24 hours.

During the past weeks, COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom had been fluctuating between the 300-mark and 1000.

Three new deaths were recorded on Thursday, bringing the total COVID-19 fatalities to 9,228 in Saudi Arabia, according to the ministry’s website.

This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 801,935.

According to the ministry, a total of 491 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 786,708.

Among the active cases 160 of them were in critical condition.

In March 2022, Saudi Arabia suspended the measures that had been imposed during the past two years to limit the spread of the pandemic and that is after the rate of vaccination significantly advanced.

On June 13, the Kingdom lifts all precautionary and preventive measures related to combating the COVID-19 pandemic.