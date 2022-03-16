COVID-19 Vaccination drive for 12-14 years old

Lucknow: Students in the age group of 12-14 years, show their vaccination certificates after getting administered a dose of the Covid-19 preventive vaccine at the Civil Hospital, in Lucknow, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Vaccination for children in the age group of 12 to 14 years began on Wednesday. (PTI Photo\/Nand Kumar) Lucknow: A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Covid-19 preventive vaccine to a student in the age group of 12 to 14 years, at the Civil Hospital, in Lucknow, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Vaccination for children in the age group of 12 to 14 years began on Wednesday. (PTI Photo\/Nand Kumar) New Delhi: A student of the age group of 12-14 years, shows his vaccination certificate after getting administered a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Vaccination for children in the age group of 12 to 14 years began on Wednesday. (PTI Photo\/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Covid-19 preventive vaccine to a student in the age group of 12 to 14 years at a vaccination centre, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Vaccination for children in the age group of 12 to 14 years began on Wednesday. (PTI Photo\/Atul Yadav) Patna: A healthcare worker shows the Corbevax Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 14 years at a vaccination centre, in Patna, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Vaccination for children in the age group of 12 to 14 years began on Wednesday. (PTI Photo) Thane: Students pose for photos after receiving a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in a parking plaza, in Thane, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Vaccination for children in the age group of 12 to 14 years began on Wednesday. (PTI Photo) Thane: Students pose for photos while waiting to receive a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in a parking plaza, in Thane, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Vaccination for children in the age group of 12 to 14 years began on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)