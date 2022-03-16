COVID-19 Vaccination drive for 12-14 years old

Photo of PTI PTI|   Published: 16th March 2022 7:37 pm IST
COVID-19 Vaccination drive for 12-14 years old
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian interacts with students, during the inauguration of COVID-19 vaccination for children in the age group of 12-14, at Government Girls Higher Secondary school, Ashok Nagar, in Chennai, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Tamil Nadu Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh is also seen. Vaccination for children in the age group of 12 to 14 years began on Wednesday. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)
Lucknow: Students in the age group of 12-14 years, show their vaccination certificates after getting administered a dose of the Covid-19 preventive vaccine at the Civil Hospital, in Lucknow, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Vaccination for children in the age group of 12 to 14 years began on Wednesday. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
Lucknow: A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Covid-19 preventive vaccine to a student in the age group of 12 to 14 years, at the Civil Hospital, in Lucknow, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Vaccination for children in the age group of 12 to 14 years began on Wednesday. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)
New Delhi: A student of the age group of 12-14 years, shows his vaccination certificate after getting administered a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Vaccination for children in the age group of 12 to 14 years began on Wednesday. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Covid-19 preventive vaccine to a student in the age group of 12 to 14 years at a vaccination centre, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Vaccination for children in the age group of 12 to 14 years began on Wednesday. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Patna: A healthcare worker shows the Corbevax Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 14 years at a vaccination centre, in Patna, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Vaccination for children in the age group of 12 to 14 years began on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
Thane: Students pose for photos after receiving a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in a parking plaza, in Thane, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Vaccination for children in the age group of 12 to 14 years began on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
Thane: Students pose for photos while waiting to receive a dose of Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in a parking plaza, in Thane, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Vaccination for children in the age group of 12 to 14 years began on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button