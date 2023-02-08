Cow Hug Day or Valentine’s?: Centre asks Indians to hug cows on Feb 14

Hyderabad: The Animal Welfare Board of India has appealed to observe ‘Cow Hug Day’ on February 14, which is notably celebrated as ‘Valentine’s day’ throughout the nation.

The secretary of the department, under the directions of the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, took cognizance of the depletion of Indian culture due to western impact and urged Indians to hug cows as it brings ’emotional richness’.

“We all know that the Cow is the backbone of Indian culture and rural economy, sustains our life, and represents cattle wealth and biodiversity. It is known as ‘Kamdhenu’ and ‘Gaumata’ because of its nourishing nature like mother, the giver of all providing riches to humanity,” read their appeal.

Also Read Dismembered parts of cow found in Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh

Stressing on Vedic traditions on the verge of extinction induced by the ‘impact of western culture’ over time, the board stated, “Due to the progress of western culture over time. The dazzle of western civilization has made our physical culture and heritage almost forgotten.”

“Hugging with cow will bring emotional richness and hence will increase our individual and collective happiness,” claimed the Animal Welfare Board.

“Therefore, all cow lovers may also celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug day keeping in mind the importance of mother cows and making life happy and full of positive energy,” it added.