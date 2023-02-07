Dismembered parts of cow found in Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh

New Delhi: Dismembered parts of a cow were found in north Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh area on Tuesday, police said.

Information about the dismembered parts lying near Roshanara Underpass was received around 12.30pm, a senior police officer said.

Police removed the remains of the cow from the scene and sent them to government veterinary hospital, Tis Hazari for post-mortem, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

A case under sections of 4/12 of the Delhi Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act, 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code and section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was registered at the Gulabi Bagh police station and investigation is in progress, the DCP said.