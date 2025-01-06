Cow smugglers open fire on UP police, 7 arrested

Seven persons were arrested on allegations of cow smuggling in the Mainpuri area of Uttar Pradesh. Police rescued the cows and seized knives, two pistols and cartridges from their possession.

The accused were identified as Raj Bhadoria, Ganga Ram, Mohar Singh, Veer Bhan, Veer Singh, Ram Singh and Mubin Khan. The men are natives of Rajasthan and Moradabad.

According to local reports, based on a tip off, police intercepted the truck carrying cows was intercepted.

However, as the police neared the truck, its occupants opened fire resulting in a retaliatory fire. After a brief exchange of gunfire, the accused were overpowered and taken into custody, Clarion India reported.

The police also rescued 37 cows, that were reportedly being taken to slaughterhouses.

Cow vigilantes attack truck drivers in Chhattisgarh

In yet another incident of cow vigilantism, two truck drivers transporting cowhide were brutally assaulted by a group of self-proclaimed cow protectors in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district.

The violent attack, which occurred on December 28, was captured on video that went viral on social media platforms on January 1. The clip reveals the disturbing nature of mob violence carried out by the self-declared cow vigilantes who accused the drivers of being cow smugglers.

According to the reports, the incident occurred when the vigilante groups intercepted the truck, raided it and reportedly discovered cowhide inside. Upon the findings, the group dragged the drivers out of their vehicle onto the road and brutally attacked them.

The drivers, evidently in fear, are seen pleading for mercy with folded hands. However, the assault continued until the drivers were left critically injured.