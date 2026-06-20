Sajjanar visits Bibi Ka Alam, inaugurates Elephant trial walk

He spoke with the organisers and urged them to cooperate with the police over security measures.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published:
Sajjanar inaugurates trial walk of the elephant near Bibi ka Alam
Sajjanar inaugurates trial walk of the elephant near Bibi ka Alam

Hyderabad: VC Sajjanar, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, visited the historic Bibi Ka Alam in Dabeerpura and Darulshifa on Saturday, June 20, on the occasion of Muharram, where he offered the ‘datti’ ceremonial sash and performed special prayers.

The Commissioner subsequently inaugurated the trial walk of the elephant, a key attraction of the Muharram procession, and inspected the on-ground security arrangements. He spoke with the organisers as well, urging them to cooperate with the police’s security measures.

VC Sajjanar at trial walk of elephant after visiting Bibi Ka Alam
VC Sajjanar inaugurating the trial walk of the elephant, a key attraction of the Muharram procession.
Police officers and a man in black pose with a decorated religious figure during a public event.
VC Sajjanar with other police personnel during the inauguration of trial walk of the elephant for Muharram
Police officers and officials gather around a man in a black suit during a public event.
VC Sajjanar with other police personnel during the inauguration of the trial walk of the elephant for Muharram

Speaking to the reporters, Sajjanar said the Hyderabad City Police has implemented precautionary measures to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents during Muharram. Robust security arrangements are in place, with approximately 2,000 personnel deployed for the Bibi Ka Alam procession, he said. Traffic restrictions will be enforced along the procession route, Sajjanar added.

Subhan Bakery
Elephants decorated for a procession with people riding and walking alongside in a busy street.
The trial walk of the elephant near Bibi ka Alam
Crowd of people gathered on a busy street during a public event or procession in India.
The trial walk of the elephant near Bibi ka Alam

The primary objective of the trial run was to assess the elephant’s behavior amidst large crowds, the condition of the procession route, and the need for any additional security arrangements, the CP explained. The Commissioner appealed for citizens to cooperate with the police during the event. Reflecting on the city’s unique Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb, he expressed optimism that the procession would be completed peacefully.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Khadija Irfan Rahim  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button