Sajjanar visits Bibi Ka Alam, inaugurates Elephant trial walk

Hyderabad: VC Sajjanar, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, visited the historic Bibi Ka Alam in Dabeerpura and Darulshifa on Saturday, June 20, on the occasion of Muharram, where he offered the ‘datti’ ceremonial sash and performed special prayers.

The Commissioner subsequently inaugurated the trial walk of the elephant, a key attraction of the Muharram procession, and inspected the on-ground security arrangements. He spoke with the organisers as well, urging them to cooperate with the police’s security measures.

VC Sajjanar inaugurating the trial walk of the elephant, a key attraction of the Muharram procession.

VC Sajjanar with other police personnel during the inauguration of trial walk of the elephant for Muharram

VC Sajjanar with other police personnel during the inauguration of the trial walk of the elephant for Muharram

Speaking to the reporters, Sajjanar said the Hyderabad City Police has implemented precautionary measures to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents during Muharram. Robust security arrangements are in place, with approximately 2,000 personnel deployed for the Bibi Ka Alam procession, he said. Traffic restrictions will be enforced along the procession route, Sajjanar added.

The trial walk of the elephant near Bibi ka Alam

The trial walk of the elephant near Bibi ka Alam

The primary objective of the trial run was to assess the elephant’s behavior amidst large crowds, the condition of the procession route, and the need for any additional security arrangements, the CP explained. The Commissioner appealed for citizens to cooperate with the police during the event. Reflecting on the city’s unique Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb, he expressed optimism that the procession would be completed peacefully.