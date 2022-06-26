CPI condemns Gujarat police action against activist Teesta Setalvad

The CPI, on Sunday, condemned the arrest of noted social activist Teesta Setalvad by Gujarat police, in Mumbai on June 25. The National secretary of the party Dr K. Narayana said that he felt the apex court of the country had made comments against Setalvad, and crossed its limits.

He said that Teesta carried out a 22-year-long fight in the sensational Gujarat riots case that took place 20 years ago.

He made it clear that the entire world was completely aware of the people, who were responsible for the Gujarat riots and mocked that even the blind people could identify those who resorted to the riots.

In a video statement released by him to the media, Narayana said he was opposing the comments made by the SC that Teesta made baseless allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and faulted the comments of the apex court attributing bad intentions to Teesta.

He alleged that the police arrested Teesta a day after the comments made by the Supreme Court. He urged the SC to review its judgment delivered in the case.