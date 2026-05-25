Left delegations meet Revanth Reddy, thank him for minimum wages revision

Hyderabad: Senior leaders of the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy separately at the Secretariat on Monday, May 25, and thanked him for revising the minimum wages in the state.

The CPI delegation was led by MLA Koonaneni Sambasiva Rao and included MLC Satyam, Pashya Padma, E Narasimha, former MLA Chaada Venkat Reddy, Bagam Hemanth Rao, Shankar, Bala Narasimha, VS Bose and Rajya Sabha member Vem Narender Reddy.

The CPI(M) delegation was led by state secretary John Wesley and included former MLA Julakanti Rangarao, P Sudarshan, Jyothi, Nunna Nageswara Rao, Mallu Lakshmi, Samineni Swarajyam, M Gopal Rao and Rajya Sabha member Vem Narender Reddy.

State bearing burden on farm procurement

Speaking during the meetings, the chief minister said the state government is procuring paddy and maize despite the central government’s failure to cooperate. He said the Centre is not buying maize even as yields have been good this season, and that the state is stepping in at its own financial cost to ensure no farmer is left without a buyer. He added that fine variety paddy is being purchased with an additional bonus of Rs 500 per quintal.

Revanth Reddy also criticised the Centre for announcing minimum support prices but procuring less than 30 percent of the produce, and said the state government is committed to buying every grain grown by farmers.

Musi is displaced to get housing in same localities

On the Musi riverfront project, the Chief Minister said residents displaced by the project will be given housing within their own localities. He accused the BRS and BJP of playing politics over the Musi issue and said the project will transform the river into a world-class tourism destination while generating employment for youth. He also noted that pollution from the Musi River has been causing serious health problems for people in the Nalgonda district. He said he aims to give city residents a better quality of life.

Telangana Public Schools, quality meals among education reforms

On education, Revanth Reddy said the state government is reforming public education by establishing Telangana Public Schools and ensuring that students receive quality breakfast and meals. He invited CPI(M) leaders to visit the Arutla school as an example of what the government is working to achieve across the state.