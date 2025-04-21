CPI Narayana lauds HYDRAA action on Hafeezpet land grabbing

Hyderabad: CPI national secretary K Narayana has lauded Hyderabad Disaster Response Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency’s (HYDRAA) recent action against the land encroachment by Telugu Desam Party MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad in Hafeezpet. He urged the state government to approach the Supreme Court to protect the lands, if needed.

Calling out the TDP MLA as a “land grabber”, Narayana revealed that of the 39 acres in survey number 79 of Hafeezpet, Prasad has built and sold several villas. “He was prying for the remaining 20 acres of land by hook or crook,” the CPI leader alleged, adding, “The value of the land is around Rs 1,000 crore.”

“Prasad has been grabbing land for the last 20-25 years. The then revenue divisional officer and district collector helped the TDP MLA by manipulating revenue records,” he said, urging the state government to arrest the officials involved in the case.

“What is the use of government land if it is grabbed like this? The land should either be with the government or with the people,” he said.