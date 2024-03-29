CPI to contest five seats in UP, names candidates

Lucknow: The CPI has declared candidates for five Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

The party will field candidates from Shahjahanpur, Faizabad, Laalganj, Ghosi and Robertsganj.

Out of these, Shahjahanpur, Laalganj and Robertsganj are reserved for Scheduled Castes.

The party has fielded Suresh Kumar from Shahjahanpur, Ganga Deen from Laalganj and Ashok Kumar Kannaujiya from Robertsganj.

Arvind Sen has been named as candidate from Faizabad and Vinod Rai from Ghosi.

CPI State Secretary Arvind Raj Swaroop said the party was willing to contest the elections in alliance with opposition parties but some of them were not ready to spare seats for them.

