CPI(M) urges SC to halt lawsuits seeking mosque surveys

New Delhi: The CPI(M) Politburo on Monday voiced concern over the spate of lawsuits filed across the country seeking survey of ancient mosques to verify the presence of temple ruins lying underneath.

“After Varanasi and Mathura, in Sambhal, a survey was ordered of a 16th century mosque by a lower court. This resulted in violence in which four Muslim youth were killed. Following this, a similar petition has been entertained in the civil court in Ajmer regarding the Ajmer Sharif Dargah,” the party said.

In a statement here after a two-day meeting of the CPI(M) Politburo on December 7-8, the Left party said it is unfortunate that the Supreme Court has not intervened to put a stop to such litigations.

“The 2019 five-member bench judgment of the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya dispute had categorically upheld the validity of the law and its enforcement. Given this direction, it is incumbent on the apex court to intervene to put a stop to legal proceedings, which are violative of the Act,” the CPI(M) said.

Several litigations filed in various courts related to temple-mosque disputes have come into the limelight, including on Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi, Shahi Idgah Mosque in Mathura, Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Ajmer Dargah of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti and Budaun’s Jama Masjid Shamsi, where petitioners have claimed that these were built after destroying ancient temples and sought permission to offer Hindu prayers there.

The Supreme Court has constituted a special bench to hear a batch of PILs challenging the validity of certain provisions of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 law that prohibits filing a lawsuit to reclaim a place of worship or seek a change in its character from what prevailed on August 15, 1947.

The party also said the Bangladesh administration seems to be ignoring the activities of Islamist fundamentalist forces.

While reiterating its stand that the interim government in Bangladesh should ensure protection of religious minorities, the CPI(M) alleged that the BJP-RSS and Hindutva outfits are seeking to whip up passion by propaganda.

“At the same time, the Politburo decries the efforts of the BJP-RSS and Hindutva outfits in India, which are seeking to whip up passions by incendiary propaganda.Such an approach will not help the interests of the minorities in Bangladesh,” they said.

Extending support to the ongoing protest of farmers of Greater Noida, the Politburo said, “The CPI(M) fully supports this struggle, demands that repression must be stopped forthwith and the government must accept and implement the just demands of the struggle.”

They also condemned the police action, and said that around 150 leaders and activists of All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) and other orgnisations have been jailed. The arrested farmers are on a hunger strike in jail.

The CPI(M) also demanded immediate disbursal of funds for disaster-hit Wayanad in Kerala.

“Despite the state’s urgent plea for Rs. 214.68 crore in immediate relief and Rs. 2,319.1 crore for comprehensive recovery and reconstruction, the Centre has failed to approve the funds even after four months,” they said.

“The refusal to classify the landslide as a ‘calamity of severe nature’ and the unwillingness to waive loans for the affected families also reflect a deeply unjust and inhumane approach, undermining the principles of federal support in times of crisis,” the CPI(M) said.

The Poiltburo also discussed a draft of the political resolution which will be taken up at the 24th party congress in April.