CPM to support Congress in Lok Sabha polls in Telangana

Hyderabad: The alliance talks between Congress and CPM yielded results on Saturday after chief minister A Revanth Reddy and CPM state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram announced that both the parties will work together in the general elections with a common goal of preventing the “fascist forces” from coming to power.

After meeting with the CPM state leadership in Hyderabad on Saturday, April 27, Revanth Reddy said that he sought support from CPM across the state, especially in the Bhuvanagiri Lok Sabha segment, where CPM has fielded its candidate.

He said that certain political proposals were put in front of CPM leaders, and except for a couple of issues which he said, would be discussed and resolved after having discussions with Congress high command within a day, the talks have been fruitful.

He said that the two parties were on the same page when it came to preventing the “fascist and communal” forces like the BJP from coming to power and that the party is also supporting the India bloc.

He, however, pointed out that in certain local issues, both parties had differing opinions which could be resolved through discussions.