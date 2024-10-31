‘Creepy Joe’: Biden ‘bites’ babies’ feet at Halloween party, draws ire

As the festive season hits the United States (US), the White House as a yearly tradition hosts a Halloween party. President Joe Biden was photographed “biting” babies inside the White House in a gesture that has garnered ire from netizens as some labelled him “Creepy Joe”.

Biden along with US First Lady Jill Biden hosted guests for trick or treating during Halloween celebrations. he interacted with a few babies, and pictures of him biting a baby dressed as a chicken for the event have gone viral.

The President met another baby and put the newborn’s foot thrice in his mouth. Reports claimed that he was imitating a shark while the “Jaws” music was playing at the party. A few parents who brought their babies to the White House watched Biden playfully bite their baby’s feet.

Netizens react to Biden’s antics

Reacting to the incident, an X user Tammy Texoma said, “Just when you thought things couldn’t get worse Joe Biden bites a baby at the Halloween event at the White House. The mom says the baby’s going to be okay”

“Biden smelling, biting, nibblingducking babies toes,” said an X user doobydude in his remark.

Agent Truth Teller reacted to the incident and said, “Creepy Joe strikes again #Biden 81 bites baby dressed as chicken during White House Halloween event.”

CREEPY JOE STRIKES AGAIN! 🤮👶#Biden 81, BITES BABY dressed AS

chicken during WH Halloween eventhttps://t.co/AaswGYwoWi pic.twitter.com/qY9tDtvWrx — Agent TruthTeller🕵️‍♀️ (@AgentTruthTell3) October 31, 2024

“President Trump 2024 Biden is calling us trash and biting babies,” said another user Phoenix.

“President joe Biden bizarrely bit babies as he greeted the children of staff to his final Halloween party at the White House. So this what Halloween horror means?” read another post.