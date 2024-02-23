Cremation only after against Haryana police registers FIR: Farmer leaders

The announcement comes hours after CM Bhagwant Mann announced a financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the 21-year-old's family who died during the protest at Khanauri border.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 23rd February 2024 7:21 pm IST
Cremation after FIR registration against Haryana Police: Farmer leaders
Farmer Shubhkaran Singh died during clashes with the Haryana police. He was 21 years old.

Chandigarh: Farmer leaders on Friday said the cremation of farmer Shubhkaran Singh, who died this week on Punjab-Haryana border, would not take place till the Punjab government registers a case against those responsible for his death.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The announcement comes hours after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced a financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family of Shubhkaran Singh, who died during the farmers’ protest at Khanauri border. His younger sister will be given a government job.

Also Read
Police deny reports of farmer’s death at Punjab border; leaders seek probe

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher told the media in Patiala that the postmortem of the 21-year-old protester would not be held until Punjab Police registers an FIR against Haryana Police.

MS Education Academy

Victim’s father Charanjit Singh said until Punjab Police registered a case against Haryana Police officials, they won’t allow the administration to conduct the postmortem. “Money doesn’t matter to us, justice does,” he added.

The body has been kept at Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala and hospital authorities are awaiting approval of the family for conducting the postmortem.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 23rd February 2024 7:21 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button