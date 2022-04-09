Cricket bookie arrested, cash seized in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: A 37-year-old cricket bookie by the name of Pavan Jain was arrested at Dee bar Restaurant, near Parklane in Secunderabad on Saturday night.

A mobile phone with online gaming betting apps such as Check Bet and Mahadev Book along with cash worth Rs 27,000 was seized from him.

According to a release issued from the police department, the accused was found betting on the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans when a raid was conducted at the bar.

The police have registered a case and further investigations are on to nab the remaining persons involved in the betting scandal.