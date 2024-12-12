Cricket: Rohit Sharma’s batting and captaincy are under fire; needs to improve now

The debacle in the second Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy series has focussed attention on several hurdles that are facing India. Perhaps the most important of these is the ineffective captaincy of Rohit Sharma. For a variety of reasons, his leadership and his batting are now under the scanner. In comparison to his rival Pat Cummins, the Indian skipper looks less capable of delivering the goods.

It is clear to all observers that Rohit is struggling — both as a batter and as a captain. Under his leadership India has lost four Tests in a row. The three defeats to New Zealand on Indian soil were shocking. In batting, Rohit has plunged to an average of 11.83 in the last six Tests. With the third match of the series scheduled to begin on Saturday, it is time for India and its skipper to come out of the slump.

Every team, to succeed, needs two things that play a crucial role in ensuring victory. The first factor is confident morale and the second factor is strong captaincy. In the second Test, the Australian fast bowlers did not hesitate to bowl short-pitched balls at Indian tailenders in a move that seemed to be a ploy to provoke or distract the Indian bowlers.

Siraj was not protected

Moreover, the booing of Siraj by a hostile section of the crowd added to the tensions on the field. A good captain would have at least used words to condemn such acts and protect his players as much as possible. But during the post-match press conference, Rohit chose a diplomatic approach and did not lash out as many had expected.

It will be interesting to see whether in the coming matches, Rohit encourages Siraj and Bumrah to bowl bouncers at Cummins and the Aussie bowlers in a tit-for-tat move. In case the Indian skipper chooses to do so, it may send the right signals to our bowlers and fielders.

Rohit bogged down with worries

But Rohit is now bogged down with his worries. Rohit’s bad form with the bat has further aggravated the problem. Rohit’s gamble of moving lower down the order did not pay off and now the question is: Where should the skipper bat? Should he continue where he is or go back to being the opener? These doubts must be weighing upon his mind. He must regain his confidence before he can make the entire team confident.

The earlier head coach Ravi Shastri said that India needs captain Rohit Sharma to return to his opening slot and lead from the front. A few lusty blows and a big score from him will be vital if India harbours hopes of recovering from the defeat in the second Test. Shastri stated that Rohit appeared deflated as captain, particularly after failing with the bat in both innings of the pink-ball match.

Former South African player Daryll Cullinan was among those who criticised Rohit’s approach harshly. Cullinan pointed out that Rohit has put on weight and seems unfit for top-level cricket.

Kapil has faith in Rohit

On the other hand, Kapil Dev has an opposing viewpoint. He does not want to write off Rohit just yet. Kapil told the media that Rohit has led the team admirably on many occasions in the past and one should not go by the present failures to label the captain as unworthy of the post. Kapil expects Rohit to pull himself and his team out of the slump.

For the sake of Indian cricket, one hopes that Kapil, who led India to one of its greatest triumphs in 1983, has made the right assessment of the captain and his team. The Indians, who are fighting fire with fire in Australia, need all the encouragement that they can get and Kapil’s words will no doubt be a soothing balm to the beleaguered Indian captain.