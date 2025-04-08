Cricketer Kedar Jadhav joins BJP

Jadhav, 39, who announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket in June last year.

Press Trust of India | Published: 8th April 2025 8:53 pm IST
Mumbai: Former cricketer Kedar Jadhav after joining BJP, in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 8, 2025.
Mumbai: Former cricketer Kedar Jadhav after joining BJP, in Mumbai, Tuesday, April 8, 2025. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

Mumbai: Former India cricketer Kedar Jadhav on Tuesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here.

Jadhav, 39, who announced his retirement from all formats of international cricket in June last year, joined the ruling party in the presence of state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule and other leaders.

“He will tour the state and meet the youth. He will help strengthen the sports wing of the BJP in Maharashtra,” Bawankule said.

There was no official word on what role or responsibility Jadhav will be given within the party.

