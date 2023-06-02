Cristiano Ronaldo reveals future at Saudi club Al-Nassr

Riyadh: Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, revealed that he will continue with his Saudi Arabian football club, Al-Nassr next season, after his arrival in January.

This comes after rumours spread about his imminent departure.

38-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, on Thursday, in an interview with the Saudi Football Professionals Association said, “I am happy here, I want to continue here, and I will continue.”

“In my opinion, if they continue to work on their plans in the next five years, I believe that the Saudi League will become among the five strongest league competitions in the world,” he added.

Ronaldo, who scored 14 goals in 16 matches for the capital team, said, “My expectations were somewhat different. Quite frankly, I expected that we would win one of the titles this year, but things do not always go as we wish or expect.”

He continued, saying, “Sometimes we need patience, continuity, and perseverance, in order to achieve the best, and looking at the last 5 or 6 months, the team has improved a lot, and the same applies to the league, where all teams have improved.”

#نشرة_الأخبار | كريستيانو رونالدو:

كنا نأمل الفوز بأحد الألقاب ولكن يمكننا العودة أقوى في الموسم المقبل .#SSC pic.twitter.com/WETuKZ5MxE — شركة الرياضة السعودية SSC (@ssc_sports) June 1, 2023

As for the important challenges he faced in the Kingdom, Ronaldo said, “In Europe, we train in the morning but here in the afternoon or in the evening, and when Ramzan begins, we train at ten in the evening. It was very strange. These experiences, memories and situations are all different. I like to live these moments.”

Commenting on reports about the possible transfer of Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric to Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo said, “If big players and big names come, young players, veteran players… they are very welcome because if that happens, the league will improve a little bit.”

Also Read Saudi Pro League will be among top 5 in the world: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano’s move to the Saudi league in January has been described as the biggest transfer in the history of the sport.

It is noteworthy that Ronaldo joined the Saudi “Al-Nassr” team, in January, with a fictional deal that exceeded 200 million euros (Rs 17,72,79,51,570).