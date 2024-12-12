Cristiano Ronaldo says 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia will be best in history

Portuguese star and Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr player Cristiano Ronaldo said that the 2034 FIFA World Cup in Saudi Arabia will be the best in history.

Ronaldo said, “Everything is wonderful here, from the infrastructure to the stadiums and the experience of the fans, and we must always grow together, not only in the world of football but in various aspects of life.”

“Saudi Arabia is fantastic, and its people are wonderful. Every year, big events are held in various sports, such as football and boxing, as well as many entertainment events, and the future is very bright,” he added.

He expressed his happiness at being part of this country’s success and emphasized his commitment to attending the World Cup, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

“Congratulations to all my friends in Saudi, I know how proud you all are today and I am sure @Saudi2034 will be historic,” Ronaldo wrote in a post on X on Thursday, December 12.

This comes after FIFA on Wednesday, December 11, confirmed Saudi Arabia as the host of the 2034 men’s World Cup, making it the second Middle Eastern nation to host the tournament after Qatar.

The 2034 finals will mark the first time a single host will welcome 48 teams following the tournament’s expansion.

The 2034 tournament is scheduled to be held in 15 stadiums in five host cities: Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Abha, and NEOM.

Ten new stadiums, including the 92,000-capacity King Salman Stadium in Riyadh, will be constructed for the opening and final matches.

Here is a look of 2034 World Cup stadiums