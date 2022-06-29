Cristiano Ronaldo’s Bugatti Veyron meets with an accident!

Photo of Umm E Maria Umm E Maria|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 29th June 2022 10:59 am IST
Hyderabad: Popular footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s swanky car ‘Bugatti Veyron Vitesse’ met with an accident recently. The luxurious car, which is reportedly worth Rs 15cr, was crashed by his bodyguard.

As per a report by Cartoq.com, the incident took place on June 21 in Majorca, Spain. Ronaldo was in another car and was a part of small convoy at the time of the accident. The bodyguard took a high-speed turn and crashed into the brick wall on the side of the road, report said.

“The car smashed into a wall but there was only material damage with no-one injured and the driver accepted full responsibility for what happened. The information about who was behind the wheel and what occurred is registered on a police database and is there for a court or officers to access if any further investigations need to be conducted,” a source was quoted saying in Cartoq.com.

Several pictures of the crashed car are surfacing online. Have a look.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Expensive Car collection

Like many other celebrities around the world, Cristiano Ronaldo too is a ‘petrolhead’. The luxurious fleet of cars parked in his huge garage proves the fact. Below is the list of a few cars he owns.

  1. Bugatti Centodieci
  2. Bugatti Chiron
  3. Bugatti Veyron.
  4. Rolls-Royce Phantom
  5. Rolls-Royce Cullinan
  6. Ferrari 599 GTO
  7. Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano
  8. Ferrari F430
  9. Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4
  10. Aston Martin DB9
  11. Maserati GranCabrio
  12. BMW M6

