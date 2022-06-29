Cristiano Ronaldo’s Bugatti Veyron meets with an accident!

Hyderabad: Popular footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s swanky car ‘Bugatti Veyron Vitesse’ met with an accident recently. The luxurious car, which is reportedly worth Rs 15cr, was crashed by his bodyguard.

As per a report by Cartoq.com, the incident took place on June 21 in Majorca, Spain. Ronaldo was in another car and was a part of small convoy at the time of the accident. The bodyguard took a high-speed turn and crashed into the brick wall on the side of the road, report said.

“The car smashed into a wall but there was only material damage with no-one injured and the driver accepted full responsibility for what happened. The information about who was behind the wheel and what occurred is registered on a police database and is there for a court or officers to access if any further investigations need to be conducted,” a source was quoted saying in Cartoq.com.

Several pictures of the crashed car are surfacing online. Have a look.

No tuvo un buen día en el trabajo… 😅



Un empleado de #CristianoRonaldo chocó su @Bugatti #Veyron mientras él se encontraba de vacaciones, aquí la nota: https://t.co/DWBGUICOtz pic.twitter.com/J3e6UCjKO1 — AutoDinámico (@autodinamicomx) June 27, 2022

Nah, mi compadre y gran amigo @Cristiano ya me dijo que su prioridad es que @ManUtd se refuerce bien, de lo contrario se marchará al @FCBayern .



Justo estábamos charlando de eso cuando me dijo que un idiota chocó su Bugatti.#CR7𓃵 pic.twitter.com/hnKuRjO8l4 — Varcolac (@Varcolac) June 26, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo betaalt de schade terug na een ongeluk met zijn Bugatti Veyron https://t.co/JRM5OX0iOt pic.twitter.com/kUDqoDUcxJ — SpanjeVandaag (@Spanjevandaag) June 25, 2022

