Cristiano Ronaldo’s Bugatti Veyron meets with an accident!

Hyderabad: Popular footballer Cristiano Ronaldo’s swanky car ‘Bugatti Veyron Vitesse’ met with an accident recently. The luxurious car, which is reportedly worth Rs 15cr, was crashed by his bodyguard.
As per a report by Cartoq.com, the incident took place on June 21 in Majorca, Spain. Ronaldo was in another car and was a part of small convoy at the time of the accident. The bodyguard took a high-speed turn and crashed into the brick wall on the side of the road, report said.
“The car smashed into a wall but there was only material damage with no-one injured and the driver accepted full responsibility for what happened. The information about who was behind the wheel and what occurred is registered on a police database and is there for a court or officers to access if any further investigations need to be conducted,” a source was quoted saying in Cartoq.com.
Several pictures of the crashed car are surfacing online. Have a look.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s Expensive Car collection
Like many other celebrities around the world, Cristiano Ronaldo too is a ‘petrolhead’. The luxurious fleet of cars parked in his huge garage proves the fact. Below is the list of a few cars he owns.
- Bugatti Centodieci
- Bugatti Chiron
- Bugatti Veyron.
- Rolls-Royce Phantom
- Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- Ferrari 599 GTO
- Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano
- Ferrari F430
- Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4
- Aston Martin DB9
- Maserati GranCabrio
- BMW M6