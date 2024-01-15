Critics Choice Awards 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’ leads with 8 wins, ‘Barbie’ at 6, see full winners list

California: Director Christopher Nolan’s biopic drama film ‘Oppenheimer’ was the biggest winner at the Critics Choice Awards 2024.

The Cillian Murphy starrer bagged awards in 8 categories including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Best Score, and Best Acting Ensemble.

It is followed by Margot Robbie’s fantasy comedy film ‘Barbie’ with 6 wins out of their record-breaking 18 nominations including Best Comedy, and Best Original Song.

Critics Choice Awards 2024 Winners