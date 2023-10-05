Crorepati overnight: Indian driver wins Rs 33 cr Big Ticket grand prize in UAE

Mujeeb, who works as a driver at a Bank Audi, has been living in Qatar from the last eight years

Published: 5th October 2023 10:22 pm IST
Photo: Big Ticket

Abu Dhabi: While number of people have been trying for years to win the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi jackpot, a Qatar-based Indian expatriate won the grand prize of Dh 15 million (Rs 33,99,32,400) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw.

The winner Mujeeb Thekke Mattieri, bagged the prize after buying ticket number 098801 for the raffle draw number 256.

Mujeeb, who works as a driver at a Bank Audi, has been living in Qatar from the last eight years. He had been purchasing Big Ticket for over two years in a group of twelve friends.

When Big Ticket representatives called Mujeeb, he was overjoyed from excitement.

During a live draw, nine winners from the UK, India, and Sri Lanka nationalities were announced, each receiving a cash prize of 500,000 dirham.

How to participate in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

Those who purchase raffle tickets during September automatically enter a weekly electronic draw, which will see four participants walk away with 100,000 dirham every week.

Throughout this month, anyone who purchase tickets for the upcoming live draw will have the chance to walk away with a guaranteed 20 million dirham on Friday, November 3.

Big Ticket customers will automatically enter the daily electronic draw, offering a chance to win a 24-karat gold bar daily.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Big Ticket website or by visiting the outlets at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.

